FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kia Motors exec says softer yen is biggest threat
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Kia Motors exec says softer yen is biggest threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kia Motors is worried about the sharp decline in the value of the yen, which is aiding Japanese rivals, an executive at the affiliate of Hyundai Motor said on Thursday.

The South Korean won has risen 4 percent versus the yen this year after a 23 percent jump last year, further reducing the currency advantage that benefited South Korean automakers since the global financial crisis.

“The yen is the biggest threat to us, so we are closely monitoring the yen’s moves,” Lee Soon-nam, Kia’s overseas marketing head, told reporters on the sidelines of Seoul Motor Show that kicks off on Thursday.

He said Japanese automakers have been giving far more incentives than Kia in the key U.S. market since late last year.

“Japanese automakers now have weapons,” he said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.