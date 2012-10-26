Kia Motors may build Forte compact in U.S. - executive

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp is considering producing its new Forte compact car in the United States, an executive said during an earnings conference call on Friday, without elaborating.

Kia has its sole U.S. plant in Georgia, which produces its Optima mid-sized sedan, Sorento sport-utility vehicle and affiliate Hyundai Motor Co’s Santa Fe SUV.

Kia plans to launch the fully revamped new Forte in the United States next year. It has already rolled out the model in South Korea and China, where it is called the K3.