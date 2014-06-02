FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kia Motors soon to break ground on new Mexico plant- sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Kia Motors soon to break ground on new Mexico plant- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans soon to break ground on a factory in Mexico, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as it grapples with capacity constraints at its U.S. factory.

The new factory, which will have annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, will be built in the city of Monterrey, one of the sources said.

The source added that Kia plans to start production at the plant 21 months after ground-breaking, and will initially produce two small cars there. The sources did not give further details.

A company spokesman did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.