Kia Motors says weighs interim dividend after property bid

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kia Motors said on Friday that it was considering introducing an interim dividend, joining affiliate Hyundai Motor in trying to assuage investors’ outrage over their recent buy of a Seoul property.

Park Han-woo, CFO and president of Kia Motors, also said the automaker plans to increase dividends “gradually” as part of its shareholder-friendly policy.

Last month, Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis bid $10 billion for the plot of land in Seoul’s high-end Gangnam district, more than triple the appraised price, to build a headquarters, theme park and shopping mall, sending their shares tumbling.

Hyundai Motor on Thursday that it may pay its first-ever interim dividend next year, helping to send its shares surging 6 percent despite weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)