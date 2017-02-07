* Kia's affiliate Hyundai is No.2 automaker by sales in
India
* Kia may build small cars, SUVs from July 2019 -source
By Nidhi Verma and Hyunjoo Jin
NEW DELHI/SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korea's Kia Motors
Corp is close to finalising the southern Indian
state of Andhra Pradesh as the site for its first factory in the
country, as it speeds up efforts to start production in the
fast-growing market, a source familiar with the matter said.
Reports of Kia looking to pick a site have been doing the
rounds for a while, but an official with the Andhra Pradesh
administration had told Reuters last year that the state was the
frontrunner given its proximity to Tamil Nadu state - home to
plants of Kia's affiliate, Hyundai Motor Co.
The Korean firms, jointly the world's No.5 car maker, are
chasing new business after missing targets over the past two
years. And now, there are worries sales to the United States,
one of their biggest markets, could be affected by protectionist
trade policies under President Donald Trump.
India, however, remains a bright spot, with Hyundai - the
country's No.2 automaker by sales - reporting growth there. Kia
is hoping to leverage its affiliate's supply chain network built
over nearly two decades to gain a foothold in the market that is
tipped to become the world's third largest by 2020.
This month, Kia is likely to choose a site in the district
of Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh, for its factory, the source said,
adding the state had offered about 600 acres (242.81 hectares)
of land to the automaker.
A second source also said that Kia was likely to pick Andhra
Pradesh as its factory site. The sources did not want to be
named as they were not authorized to talk to media.
Kia intends to produce small sedans and small sport utility
vehicles at the plant from July 2019, although the plan is
subject to change, a third person said.
The CEO of Kia Motors, Park Han-woo, said the automaker was
in the process of picking a site for an Indian factory, without
giving any details on location.
"Preparations are going well. We are ready to break ground
on the factory anytime," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an
industry event in Seoul on Tuesday.
The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have also been wooing
Kia for the factory, Reuters reported last year.
Kia is likely to compete with its affiliate Hyundai, Tata
Motors, Honda Motor Co and Maruti Suzuki
India Ltd in India, a market skewed towards cars
costing less than $7,000.
Hyundai is one of a handful of successful foreign car makers
in India. Japan's Toyota Motor Corp is trying to expand
in the country and this week announced a partnership with Suzuki
Motor Corp, which dominates the Indian market via its
Maruti Suzuki venture.
"Kia cannot afford to miss the India market," said Ko
Tae-bong, an auto analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Hyunjoo Jin in
SEOUL, additional reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; Editing
by Tony Munroe and Himani Sarkar)