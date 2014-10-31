FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kia Motors says president resigned over prolonged wage disputes
October 31, 2014 / 9:24 AM / 3 years ago

Kia Motors says president resigned over prolonged wage disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kia Motors on Friday said its president, Lee Sam-ung, has resigned to take responsibility for “enormous” production losses caused by recent strikes by its South Korean labour union during wage talks.

The automaker said it has replaced Lee with Kia’s former chief financial officer, Park Han-woo.

Kia’s domestic union held a partial strike from August to October over wage disputes, stopping the automaker from making 32,142 vehicles at its biggest production base. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

