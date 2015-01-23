FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kia Motors Q4 net profit 436 bln won vs 794 bln analyst view
January 23, 2015

Kia Motors Q4 net profit 436 bln won vs 794 bln analyst view

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp posted a 54 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as a plunge in the rouble pulled down income earned in Russia where Hyundai-Kia rank second.

Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor Co, posted fourth-quarter net profit of 436 billion won ($402.10 million), versus the 949 billion won of a year earlier and 794 billion won average estimate of 20 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares of Kia fell 7 percent last year, compared with the wider market’s 5 percent decline.($1 = 1,084.3000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

