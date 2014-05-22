FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Kia Motors targets 40,000 sales of new Carnival minivans in Korea next year - exec

Reuters Staff

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia Motors aims to sell 40,000 of its redesigned Carnival minivans in its home market next year, an executive said on Thursday, capitalising on the country’s growing demand for minivans.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, will start sales of the new Carnival in South Korea next month, said Cho Yong-won, vice president of Kia’s Domestic Marketing Group. The launch is the model’s first major overhaul in nine years.

Lee Soon-nam, vice president of Kia’s Overseas Marketing Group, said the Carnival, sold as the Sedona in the United States, will debut there in the second half of this year, followed by the Middle East, Latin America and Asia early next year. He didn’t disclose a U.S. sales target. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

