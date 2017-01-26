FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kia Motors to launch small SUV in S.Korea this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 26, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 7 months ago

Kia Motors to launch small SUV in S.Korea this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kia Motors said on Thursday that it plans to launch a small sport utility vehicle in South Korea this year, in a bid to enter the booming segment.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said in an earnings presentation that the model would be a "crossover utility vehicle (CUV)" based on its Pride (Rio) sedan, without elaborating further.

Kia Motors currently sells a small SUV called Niro, but it is a gasoline-electric hybrid model.

Kia Motors also said it planned to introduce a small SUV in Europe this year, without elaborating. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.