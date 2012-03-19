FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kia Motors says to suspend U.S. plant for two days
March 19, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

Kia Motors says to suspend U.S. plant for two days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said on Monday that it would suspend production at its U.S. plant in Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, without identifying the reason.

Local media reported on Monday that a fire had struck a Georgia factory operated by Daehan Solution, an unlisted South Korean parts supplier for Kia. An official at Daehan Solution declined to comment.

A spokesman for Kia Motors declined to comment on the report and the possible impact on its U.S. output.

“Production is currently scheduled to resume at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 21,” Kia said in a statement.

Shares in Kia Motors were down 1.5 percent in a wider market that was up 0.3 percent as of 0018 GMT.

Kia last year added the Optima sedan to its Georgia plant, which also produces the Sorento SUV and has an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Kia, one of the fastest growing car makers in the United States, saw its monthly sales jump 37 percent to a new record high in February from a year earlier.

