SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) -

Kia Motors Corp’s vehicle sales in March

MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011

TOTAL SALES 240,457 224,800

OVERSEAS SALES 198,407 178,700

DOMESTIC SALES 42,050 46,100

NOTE: Kia is South Korea’s second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of local No.1 Hyundai Motor Co.