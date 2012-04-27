FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korean carmaker Kia Motors said on Friday that it expected to exceed this year’s sales target of 2.71 million vehicles, after posting better-than-expected sales in the first quarter driven by the United States, Europe and China.

Joo Woo-jeong, head of Kia’s Financial Management Group, also told analysts that it expected to launch the K3 - a fully revamped version of its popular compact Forte - around September.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said its net profit jumped 26 percent to 1.2 trillion won ($1.06 billion) for the January to March period, outstripping a consensus forecast of 995 billion won. ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

