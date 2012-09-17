FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Kia Motors on track to meet 2012 sales target despite strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kia Motors’ vice chairman said on Monday the South Korean carmaker expects to meet this year’s sales target of 2.71 million vehicles despite recent partial stoppages at South Korean plants, saying it will try to make up lost production with extra work.

Hank Lee also said Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor , was considering adding more production capacity in overseas markets, saying it is deliberating where and when the possible expansion might be. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

