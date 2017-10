SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp's sales during May (in vehicles): May 2012 May 2011 TOTAL SALES 239,599 198,842 OVERSEAS SALES 198,849 160,830 DOMESTIC SALES 40,750 38,012 NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of local No.1 Hyundai Motor Co. (Reporting By Iktae Park)