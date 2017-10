(Refile to remove reduntant word in headline) SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp's sales during August (in vehicles): August 2012 August 2011 TOTAL SALES 190,904 191,948 OVERSEAS SALES 158,826 155,337 DOMESTIC SALES 32,078 36,611 NOTE: Kia is South Korea's second-largest auto maker and an affiliate of local No.1 Hyundai Motor Co. (Reporting by Jane Chung)