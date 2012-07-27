Kia Motors to launch new Soul compact next year -exec

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korean carmaker Kia Motors plans to roll out a new version of its Soul compact car next year, an executive said during an earnings conference call on Friday, without elaborating on which countries it would be sold in.

Soul is Kia’s second-best selling model in the United States in the first half of this year.

The executive also said Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor , plans to launch the new model of its top-selling compact car Forte in South Korea in September and in overseas markets starting late this year, and is targeting global sales of more than 450,000 next year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)