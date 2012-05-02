Kia Motors targets 37 pct jump in K9 sales next year

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Kia Motors, South Korea’s No.2 carmaker after Hyundai Motor, said on Wednesday it aims to increase global sales of its new, premium K9 sedan by 37 percent next year as the carmaker looks to move upmarket.

Kia Motors introduced the large-sized sedan in South Korea on Wednesday and plans to roll out the model in Africa and the Middle East later this year, a Kia Motors spokesman said. Launch timings for the United States, China and other major markets have not been decided, the spokesman added.

Kia said it is targeting sales of 25,000 K9 sedans next year from 18,200 this year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)