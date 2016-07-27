Thai Kiatnakin Bank cuts 2016 loan growth target sharply to 3-5 pct

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank said on Wednesday it has cut its 2016 loan growth target to 3-5 percent from 15 percent due to global economic uncertainties and fierce competition in the Thai banking sector.

Kiatnakin Bank, one of Thailand's top-five auto loan providing banks, posted a decline of 1.6 percent in lending in the first half of this year, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)