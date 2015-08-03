FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kiatnakin Bank sees no loan growth in 2015 after 5 pct drop in H1
August 3, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Kiatnakin Bank sees no loan growth in 2015 after 5 pct drop in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kiatnakin Bank PCL, one of Thailand’s top five auto loan providers, expects no loan growth this year after a contraction of 5 percent in the first half, due to a sluggish economy, a top official said on Monday.

Kiatnakin Bank expects loan growth in its core hire-purchase business to drop 5 percent for the whole year, hit by falling auto sales and weak consumption, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters.

The bank expected non performing loans (NPLs) to stand at 6 percent of total lending by the end of 2015, versus 6.9 percent at the end of June, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

