Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank aims for 6 pct loan growth in 2015
February 4, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank aims for 6 pct loan growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kiatnakin Bank PCL said on Wednesday it aimed for loan growth of 6 percent this year after a contraction of 3.2 percent in 2014 due to improved loan demand from large corporate clients.

The target is based on an assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3.7 percent this year, the bank said in a statement.

Kiatnakin Bank, one of the country’s top five auto loan providers, said it has focused more on corporate customers after its hire purchase business was hit by weak auto sales last year due to months of political unrest. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

