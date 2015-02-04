UPDATE 1-Thailand's Kiatnakin Bank aims for 6 pct loan growth in 2015

* Expects losses in hire purchase business to continue in 2015

* Sees NPLs at 4 pct of total in 2015 vs 5.6 pct at end 2014 (Adds company comments on auto loans, non-performing loans)

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kiatnakin Bank PCL said on Wednesday it aimed for loan growth of 6 percent this year after a contraction of 3.2 percent in 2014, due to improved loan demand from large corporate clients.

The target was based on the assumption that the economy would grow 3.7 percent this year, the bank said in a statement.

The bank has focused more on large corporate customers and medium-sized property developers after its hire purchase business was hit by weak auto sales last year because of months of political unrest.

Kiatnakin Bank, one of the country’s top five auto loan providers, will continue to post losses from its hire purchase business, which accounts for 67 percent of its total loans, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters.

“We posted a loss of 2.05 billion baht ($62.84 million) from car repossession last year. Losses will continue this year but the amount will be lower,” Aphinant said.

Kiatnakin, along with other leading auto lenders such as the banking subsidiaries of TISCO Financial Group PCL and Thanachart Capital PCL, last year repossessed three times as many cars as they did a year earlier as defaults soared in a weak economy plagued with high household debt.

The bank expected overall auto sales of 940,000 cars this year, from 870,000 last year, Aphinant said.

However, focusing more on corporate customers should help improve the quality of its assets. The bank expected non-performing loans to fall to 4 percent of total lending at the end of 2015 versus 5.6 percent at the end of 2014, he said.