FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Kiatnakin Bank says to miss 2015 loan target on weak economy
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Kiatnakin Bank says to miss 2015 loan target on weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kiatnakin Bank PCL is likely to miss its 2015 loan growth target of 6 percent after a contraction of 2 percent in the first quarter, due to a weaker-than-expected economy and high household debt, its top executive said.

The bank expected its non-performing loans to rise to 7 percent of total lending in the second quarter and aimed to restructure debt to reduce NPLs to 6 percent at the end of this year, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters late on Monday.

Kiatnakin Bank is one of the country’s top five auto loan providers, and hire-purchase business accounts for about 60 percent of its total loans. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.