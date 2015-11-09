FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kiatnakin Bank expects 2015 lending to drop 2-3 pct
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Kiatnakin Bank expects 2015 lending to drop 2-3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, one of Thailand’s top five auto loan providers, said on Monday its expected 2015 lending to contract 2-3 percent from a year earlier due to a slowdown in its core hire-purchase business.

Kiatnakin expected its lending in the hire-purchase business to drop 5 percent this year, mainly due to weaker auto sales and sluggish consumption, President Aphinant Klewpatinond told reporters.

The bank’s net profit is expected to be close to last year due to higher loan loss provision and its non-performing loans will drop to 5 percent of lending at the end of 2015, from 6 percent at the end of the third quarter, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

