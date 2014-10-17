BRIEF-Thai Kiatnakin Bank Q3 profit down 14 pct on weak auto loans

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kiatnakin Bank Pcl

* Net profit 847 million baht ($26.13 million) versus 989 million baht a year earlier and 760 million baht average forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters

* Says loan growth down 1.5 percent in the first nine months of 2014 due to weakness in demand for auto financing

* Q3 non-performing loans at 5.6 percent of total loans, up from 3.8 percent at end 2013

* Kiatnakin Bank is one of Thailand's top five car loan providers