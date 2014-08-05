Kier awarded contracts worth up to 6 billion pounds

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British construction firm Kier Group said on Tuesday it had been awarded two new contracts, worth up to 6 billion pounds ($10.12 billion), to provide building and utility maintenance services.

Kier said it had been awarded a place on all six lots of the Education Funding Agency’s regional framework for school building and upgrades, which is estimated to be worth up to 5 billion pounds over four years.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to providing outsourcing for local councils, also said it had been appointed the sole provider for Bristol Water’s annual network maintenance programme, which is worth 20 million pounds a year over five years.