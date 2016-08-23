CORRECTED-Kier, others win UK construction contracts worth over 5 bln stg post Brexit

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say there are other partners in the contract)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc said the company along with other supply chain partners had won three contracts worth over 5 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) to carry out construction in the UK since July, easing fears that work had stalled across the sector after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said it had won contracts to do work for the British health department, University of Cambridge and Gatwick Airport.

A survey earlier this month showed that the UK construction industry suffered its sharpest downturn in seven years in July following the vote, but others including Irish building materials group Kingspan have seen a rise in UK business since the vote.

Kier said on Tuesday that the three new contracts had been won after July 4, when the company first said that Brexit had not impacted its business. At that time, the company's construction order book covered more than 85 percent of its targeted revenue for financial year ending 2017. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)