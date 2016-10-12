FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Construction group Kier sells unit to Canada's WSP Global
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Construction group Kier sells unit to Canada's WSP Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had completed the sale of a unit to Canadian company WSP Global Inc for 75 million pounds ($93.26 million).

* Kier Group had said on July 4 that it was considering strategic options for Mouchel Consulting, a unit that provides engineering, environmental and asset management consulting

* Kier had bought Mouchel Consulting as a part of its acquisition of Mouchel in a 265 million pound deal last year

* Kier, which reaffirmed its full-year forecast last month, said the sale would result in an immediate profit of 40 million pounds that would be used for investments and to cut debt ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.