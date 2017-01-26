FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Kier says half-year underlying organic growth stays strong
January 26, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 7 months ago

UK's Kier says half-year underlying organic growth stays strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.

Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said its construction and services order book had been maintained at about 9 billion pounds ($11 billion) by the end of Dec. 31.

The figure excludes potential further renewals and extensions valued in excess of 2.5 billion pounds, it added.

"The strength of the property pipeline, the good forward sold position in the residential division and the combined construction and services order book..., positions the group well for the future," Kier said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7913 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

