UK's Kier says half-year underlying organic growth stays strong

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.

Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said its construction and services order book had been maintained at about 9 billion pounds ($11 billion) by the end of Dec. 31.

The figure excludes potential further renewals and extensions valued in excess of 2.5 billion pounds, it added.

"The strength of the property pipeline, the good forward sold position in the residential division and the combined construction and services order book..., positions the group well for the future," Kier said in a statement.