FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Construction firm Kier says it has seen no impact of Brexit vote
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 4, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Construction firm Kier says it has seen no impact of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘to’ in paragraph 1)

July 4 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc, a construction and support services firm, said the UK’s decision to exit the EU had not impacted the company’s business to date due to the resilience afforded by its strong order books and wide range of activities.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said although the EU referendum results had created some uncertainty, its underlying trading had been in line with its own expectations.

The property unit had a pipeline in excess of 1 billion pounds, consisting of projects that were being build non-speculatively, and the residential unit’s mixed tenure business had a 600 million pound-plus pipeline, Kier said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.