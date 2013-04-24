Kier trumps Costain with higher $338 mln bid for May Gurney

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British construction group Kier Group has agreed a 221 million pound ($338 million) bid for infrastructure and maintenance company May Gurney, trumping a rival bid from rival Costain.

May Gurney Integrated Services, which helps to maintain Britain’s highways, rail and utilities services, received an all-share offer worth around 177 million pounds from Costain at the end of March.

Kier said on Wednesday it would offer 0.2095 shares for every May Gurney share plus 50 pence in cash.

“The combined businesses will offer more services to more clients. The acquisition accelerates Kier’s planned growth in the sector and is significantly value enhancing,” Phil White, chairman of Kier, said.

The construction business of Kier offers engineering and contracting services for infrastructure and building projects, while its property business builds houses and invests in office, industrial and retail properties.