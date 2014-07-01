FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Turkey's Kiler strikes deal to open stores in Qatar
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Turkey's Kiler strikes deal to open stores in Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in Rayyan spelling, paragraph 2)

By Ceyda Caglayan

ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Kiler Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar-based Al Rayyan to open and operate Kiler supermarkets in Doha, the Turkish company’s finance chief told Reuters in an interview.

Under the agreement, Kiler and Al Rayyan - which has tourism and trade interests - will open and operate Kiler stores in the Qatari capital, and introduce Turkish products to the market.

Kiler Holding has investments in retail, real estate, construction and energy. Its supermarket chain subsidiary Kiler has 202 stores in Turkey.

“We expect the final agreement to be signed by September, and the first store to be opened in early 2015. Although not decided yet, we are expecting to open at least 5 stores in Doha,” Kaan Aytogu, Kiler Holding chief financial officer, told Reuters late on Monday.

Aytogu did not elaborate on the size of the investment, since the final agreement has not been signed yet.

“We will focus on Doha for the next two years. But apart from this agreement, Kiler is also planning to open stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Kuwait’s Kuwait City, Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, Bahrain’s Manama and Oman’s Sohar and Muscat within five years,” Aytogu said.

Kiler’s sales in the retail sector exceeded 1 billion lira ($472 million) in 2013 and it expects 10 percent annual growth in the Turkish market for the next five years.

Kiler is aiming for annual sales of 500 million lira in foreign markets in the medium term, Aytogu said.

$1 = 2.1200 Turkish Liras Writing by Ceyda Caglayan and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.