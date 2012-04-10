FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Kiler gets offers from funds, but not in sale process
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

Turkey's Kiler gets offers from funds, but not in sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish retailer Kiler Alisveris has been getting partnership offers from funds for years, but is not mandating a bank for a sale, Kiler Holding retail group Chairman Umit Kiler told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have always said we could enter a partnership with a fund for our growth plans, but we are not mandating (a bank) for a sale at the moment. News reports are not true,” Kiler said.

Haber Turk newspaper reported that Kiler is in the process of mandating a bank for a sale. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Seda Sezer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.