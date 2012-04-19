Mexico's Kimber reports dip in 1st-qtr profit

* Q1 profit 931 mln pesos vs 959 mln pesos year earlier

* Revenue up 8 pct in Q1

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s leading paper products company, Kimberly Clark de Mexico, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit fell slightly, hurt by higher energy costs and its purchase of a baby products unit from Evenflo.

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp, earned 931 million pesos ($72.7 million) in the first quarter, down 3 percent from 959 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue at the company, whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, rose 8 percent in the first quarter to 7.166 billion pesos, from 6.65 billion pesos.

The company, which did not disclose the amount it spent on purchasing the Evenflo unit in January, said sales from selling the baby products in February and March helped boost first-quarter revenue.

Kimber shares were down 0.78 percent at 26.78 pesos in local trading.