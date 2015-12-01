FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds, Ekapa Mining buy De Beers' Kimberley mines
#Basic Materials
December 1, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds, Ekapa Mining buy De Beers' Kimberley mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background and share movement)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd and South African mining company Ekapa Mining would buy De Beers’ Kimberley mines for 102 million rand ($7.1 million), the London-listed miner said.

Petra Diamonds, which owns the historic Finsch and Cullinan mines, said it would own a 49.9 percent interest in the mine, while Ekapa will hold the rest.

Petra’s purchase is the latest in a string of acquisitions by the company of De Beers’ mines. Its Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein mines were all previously owned by Anglo American’s De Beers.

Shares in Petra were up 6 percent at 67.9 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0840 GMT, and were the second-largest gainers on the FTSE Midcap Index

De Beers, which has been mining at Kimberley for more than a century, put the operations up for sale in May. ($1 = 14.4189 rand) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

