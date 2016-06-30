Kimberly-Clark hit with investor lawsuit over medical gowns

Kimberly-Clark and its healthcare products spin-off Halyard Health have been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit over a news report that medical gowns they sold during the Ebola crisis contained defects.

Filed on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court, the proposed class action is based largely on a 60 Minutes segment in May that reported Halyard's gowns did not consistently meet industry standards, with some sleeve seams failing in three out of four batches during government-commissioned tests.

