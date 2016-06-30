FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kimberly-Clark hit with investor lawsuit over medical gowns
June 30, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Kimberly-Clark hit with investor lawsuit over medical gowns

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Kimberly-Clark and its healthcare products spin-off Halyard Health have been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit over a news report that medical gowns they sold during the Ebola crisis contained defects.

Filed on Tuesday in a Manhattan federal court, the proposed class action is based largely on a 60 Minutes segment in May that reported Halyard's gowns did not consistently meet industry standards, with some sleeve seams failing in three out of four batches during government-commissioned tests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29dDHVl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
