Kimberly-Clark revenue rises on strong international sales

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Personal care products maker Kimberly-Clark Corp reported a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales in international markets such as Brazil, China, South Africa and Vietnam.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers said net income attributable to the company rose to $562 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $546 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $5.44 billion from $5.26 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)