Kimberly-Clark's quarterly sales fall 4 pct
April 21, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kimberly-Clark's quarterly sales fall 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly sales as demand for personal care products such as Huggies diapers fell for the third straight quarter in North America and a strong dollar hurt sales in other markets.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell to $468 million, or $1.27 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $538 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $4.69 billion from $4.89 billion. The company gets about half its revenue from markets outside of North America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
