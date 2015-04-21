UPDATE 2-Kimberly-Clark profit beats estimates on higher prices, savings

* Raises prices for personal care products by 2 pct

* Gross margin up 140 basis points to 35.6 pct

* Dollar to hit FY sales by 9-10 pct vs prior view 8-9 pct

* Company cuts share buy back target

* Shares rise as much as 5.6 pct (Adds details, graphics; updates shares)

April 21 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as it cut costs and raised prices for its personal care products, such as Huggies diapers and Poise and Depend adult diapers, to offset the impact of a stronger dollar.

The company’s shares rose as much as 5.6 percent to a three-month high of $113.44 on Tuesday.

Net selling prices in the company’s personal care business, the company’s biggest revenue contributor, rose 2 percent and sales volumes increased 4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Kimberly-Clark also benefited from cost savings of $10 million in the quarter due to a restructuring program started in 2014.

A 5.9 percent drop in costs of goods sold helped the company offset a 4 percent drop in quarterly sales and boost its gross margin 140 basis points to 35.6 percent.

However, Kimberly-Clark, which gets about half of its sales from outside North America, said it expects foreign currency to hurt 2015 sales by 9-10 percent in 2015.

It had earlier expected an impact of 8-9 percent.

A strong dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back into U.S. dollars.

The strong dollar wiped out 9 percent of Kimberly-Clark’s in sales in the first quarter, but sales of $4.69 billion still topped analysts’ average estimate of $4.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell 13 percent to $468 million, or $1.27 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, higher than analysts’ average estimate of $1.33.

The company said it spent $150 million in acquiring the remainder of its Israeli subsidiary and hence cut its 2015 share buyback program to $700-$900 million from $800 million to $1 billion.

Up to Monday’s close, Kimberly-Clark’s stock had fallen more than 7 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index had climbed 2 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)