3 months ago
Judge denies injunction in Kimberly-Clark surgical gowns case
#Westlaw News
May 16, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 3 months ago

Judge denies injunction in Kimberly-Clark surgical gowns case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health, recently hit with a $454 million jury award over claims that their surgical gowns were defective, do not have to issue warnings to customers that the gowns pose a safety risk, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee rejected a bid by California healthcare providers who had sued over the gowns and won the award to also require the companies to provide warnings that the gowns do not meet industry standards for liquid barrier protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qpoNCD

