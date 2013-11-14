FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kimberly-Clark pursues spin-off of health care business
November 14, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

Kimberly-Clark pursues spin-off of health care business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Kleenex tissues, said its board authorized a potential spin-off of its health care business, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

The company said the move would enable it to focus on its consumer and K-C professional brands.

Kimberly-Clark said Robert Abernathy, currently group president - Europe, global nonwovens and continous improvement and sustainability, will become chief executive of the new health care company if its spun off.

The company said it expects to make a final recommendation regarding in the next several months. If the spin-off is approved, the transaction would be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2014.

Morgan Stanley has been retained by the company in pursuit of the spin-off.

Kimberly-Clark’s health care business sells surgical and infection prevention products for the operating room, as well as medical devices. It posted net sales of $1.6 billion in 2012.

The company’s shares were trading at $116.60 after markets closed. They had closed at $109.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

