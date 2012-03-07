Kimberly-Clark marketing head gets new president gig

March 7 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp promoted Chief Marketing Officer Tony Palmer to the new role of president of global brands and innovation as the maker of Kleenex tissues tries to expand its business around the world.

Palmer, 52, will still be in charge of the company’s global marketing and a new chief marketing officer will not be named.

Palmer joined Kimberly-Clark in 2006 as its first chief marketing officer.

He has led Kimberly-Clark’s marketing team on campaigns such as a humorous take on women’s incontinence for the Poise brand featuring Whoopi Goldberg and U by Kotex advertising that poked fun at old, traditional tampon advertisements.

Before he joined Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark, Palmer’s prior work included roles at Kellogg Co and Coca-Cola Co.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark, whose other products include Huggies diapers, fell 0.6 percent to $71.40 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.