UPDATE 1-Kimberly-Clark names international president
March 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kimberly-Clark names international president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp said on Wednesday that Christian Brickman will become president of its international division in May, as Bob Black leaves to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Black has been with the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues since 2006. Once he leaves and Brickman takes on his new role on May 1, Elane Stock will take Brickman’s current job as president of Kimberly-Clark’s professional products business.

Brickman, 47, joined Kimberly-Clark in 2008 and has been running the professional business since 2010. Stock, 47, joined the company in 2010 as chief strategy officer. Both previously worked at McKinsey and Co, among other roles.

The latest moves were announced two weeks after Kimberly-Clark promoted its chief marketing officer, Tony Palmer, to the new role of president of global brands and innovation..

