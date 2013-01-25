FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kimberly-Clark quarterly profit tops expectations
January 25, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Kimberly-Clark quarterly profit tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a better-than-expected rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Friday, as the Kleenex tissue maker cut some costs and stepped up its marketing push against larger competitors.

Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share, which exclude restructuring costs, rose to $1.37 from $1.28 a year earlier, topping analysts’ average forecast of $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit declined to $267 million, or 68 cents per share, from $401 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

