Kimberly-Clark posts quarterly profit, raises full-year forecast
#Market News
April 19, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Kimberly-Clark posts quarterly profit, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers saw strong growth in its international markets and cut costs.

It earned $531 million, or $1.36 per share, in the first quarter, up from $468 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Kimberly-Clark said it now expects to post adjusted earnings per share of $5.60 to $5.75 in 2013, versus its prior target of $5.50 to $5.65.

