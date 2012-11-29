New Issue- Kimco Realty sells $175 mln in perpetuals

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp on Wednesday sold $175 million of Class K cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KIMCO REALTY AMT $175 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHARES ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/07/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A