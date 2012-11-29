FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Kimco Realty sells $175 mln in perpetuals
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Kimco Realty sells $175 mln in perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp on Wednesday
sold $175 million of Class K cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KIMCO REALTY

AMT $175 MLN     COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHARES      ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/07/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.