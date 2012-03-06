Indonesia's Kimia Farma seeks $186 mln from rights issue

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - PT Kimia Farma, an Indonesian state-controlled drugs maker, aims to raise 1.7 trillion rupiah ($186.35 million) via a right issue in 2012, the company said on Tuesday.

The company aims to issue 4.7 billion new shares. The issue follows its plan to merge in the second quarter with another state drug firm, PT Indofarma, with both moves aimed at increasing public ownership and trading liquidity in the firm.

Both plans still require approval from the parliament, said Adhi Nugroho, Kimia Farma’s corporate secretary, in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)