Chinese e-cigarette maker Kimree files for U.S. IPO

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese e-cigarette company Kimree Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

Citigroup is underwriting the IPO, the Guangdong-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1sL6AeZ)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)