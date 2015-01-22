Breakingviews: Oil billionaire pumps Kinder Morgan for tidy gain

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leave it to Harold Hamm to pump Kinder Morgan for a tidy gain. The Continental Resources boss is selling Hiland Partners, his private pipeline company, to its giant rival for $3 billion, more than enough to cover his nearly $1 billion divorce bill. The sale also eliminates a conflict of interest that arose from a 2013 deal between Hiland and Continental. Kinder Morgan, meanwhile, gets a prized - if pricey - foothold in North Dakota’s Bakken shale.

The transaction comes a little more than two months after a court slapped the oil magnate with one of the biggest divorce tabs in U.S. history. Hamm cut a check for most of the amount earlier this month. He recently took out a personal loan, though, backed by about a quarter of his roughly $10.4 billion stake in Continental.

Selling Hiland also probably seals the end of a nettlesome spat with a group of minority Continental shareholders. They sued Hamm in 2013 after Continental invested $100 million in a Hiland pipeline project, alleging that the billionaire had benefited himself at other shareholders’ expense. Continental maintained that the investment was proper, and an Oklahoma court dismissed the suit last August.

Kinder Morgan, meanwhile, looks to be paying a healthy price to include in its sprawling web of oil connections one of North America’s most valuable shale regions. The $89 billion pipeline operator disclosed few financial details of the acquisition, saying only that the $3 billion tab should amount to about 10 times Hiland’s expected 2018 EBITDA.

That’s less than the nearly 17 times forward enterprise multiple on which Kinder currently trades. But the absence of any pre-2018 estimates suggests the company is shelling out a chunky multiple of next year’s expected cash flow for the business, and it’s an especially tumultuous time for energy markets.

The comparatively steady nature of the oil pipeline industry means the acquisition should pay off eventually. That said, there’s not much doubt that Hamm has netted himself a pretty sweet deal.

- Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan on Jan. 21 announced that it had agreed to pay $3 billion, including debt, for Hiland Partners, a privately held company controlled by Continental Resources Chief Executive Harold Hamm.

- A group of Continental’s minority shareholders sued Hamm in 2013 after Continental invested nearly $100 million in a pipeline being built by Hiland. The shareholders alleged that the investment benefited Hamm at other stockholders’ expense. Continental said the lawsuit had no merit.

- Hamm in November was ordered to pay $995 million to his ex-wife in one of the biggest divorce judgments in U.S. history. Continental said in a regulatory filing on Jan. 13 that Hamm had pledged about one-quarter of his shares in the company - currently worth about $2.8 billion - as collateral for a personal loan.

