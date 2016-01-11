FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Columbia to oppose Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion-Vancouver Sun
January 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

British Columbia to oppose Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion-Vancouver Sun

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British Columbia government will formally oppose expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline by Kinder Morgan Inc in a written submission to the National Energy Board, the Vancouver Sun reported, citing the province’s environment minister.

The government believes that Kinder Morgan has failed to provide the National Energy Board with an adequate plan to prevent or respond to an oil spill, the report said, citing Environment Minister Mary Polak. (bit.ly/1Zgg0K7)

“We are asking them not to recommend approval,” the report said, citing Polak.

The U.S. pipeline currently ships 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Edmonton, Alberta, to Burnaby, British Columbia. The proposed expansion will nearly treble capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, providing more access to Asian markets.

The National Energy Board, Kinder Morgan and Mary Polak’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government will give the submission to the National Energy Board on Monday, the report said.

Kinder Morgan had filed final written argument for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project with Canadian regulators in December. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
