Kinder Morgan raises dividend
October 21, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Kinder Morgan raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc increased its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, to meet its full-year dividend target of $2 per share.

The Houston-based company raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 44 cents. That new dividend equated to an annual payout of $2.04 per share.

Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell nearly 43.5 percent to $186 million, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $329 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

